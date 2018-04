April 17th

Happy birthday to Lexi Mcvay A.K.A Peeka Boo! Lexi is celebrating her 18th birthday.

Below is a birthday message submitted to Wyo4News:

Happy 18th Bday Peeka Boo! Hope you enjoy this big day. I love you girl.

You can submit a birthday to Wyo4News using the Birthday Announcement Form. Click here to submit a birthday to Wyo4News.