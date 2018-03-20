March 20th:
Happy birthday to Creed Pate! Creed is celebrating his 6th birthday today.
Below is the birthday message submitted to Wyo4News:
Super heroes are rare these days, but your kindness and helpfulness to your friends and family shines through and makes you more than a super hero to us. Happy birthday little man!!
Love you to pieces,
Mom, Dad, Awesome auntie Ciara, and Uncle Russel
You can submit a birthday to Wyo4News using the Birthday Announcement Form. Click here to submit a birthday to Wyo4News.
Be the first to comment on "Happy Birthday, Creed Pate!"