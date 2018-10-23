Wyo4News Great Pumpkin Carving Contest

Halloween is one of our favorite holidays and we at Wyo4News want to see your best pumpkin carvings–whether they’re scary, spooky, funny or just plain entertaining!

All we’re asking you to do is submit a picture of your carved pumpkin to Wyo4News and you could win some spook-tacular prizes! (ONLY ENTER ONE PHOTO. MUST USE REAL PUMPKINS. PUMPKINS AND PHOTOS MUST BE YOUR OWN.)

You can submit your photo along with your name to wyo4news@wyoming.com. We’ll then post that picture to our Facebook Photo Album “Great Pumpkin Carving Contest” 2018 where Facebook users can then vote on their favorite picture by clicking the LIKE button. The picture with the most LIKES will win $150 in gift certificates from Fiesta Guadalajara, Rocky’s Auto Sales and CTS.

If your photo is voted the best by all of our Facebook fans, you win!

Hurry, entries end on noon, Tuesday, October 30th with the winning entry to be announced on Wednesday, October 31st.

“Great Pumpkin Carving Contest” Giveaway Rules

Promotion is open to all persons who are legal US residents, 18 years of age or older. “Great Pumpkin Carving Contest” photo entries can be submitted as an email attachment to wyo4news@wyoming.com. ONLY ENTER ONE PHOTO. MUST USE REAL PUMPKINS. PUMPKINS AND PHOTOS MUST BE YOUR OWN. Photos can be submitted to Wyo4News between Friday, October 19, 2018 and noon on Tuesday, October 30, 2018. Wyo4News will inform the public through Facebook.com/Wyo4News.com for people to vote for their favorite “Pumpkin Carving Contest” photo. To vote for a “Great Pumpkin Carving Contest” submitted photo, go to Facebook.com/Wyo4News to find the “Great Pumpkin Carving Contest” Photo Album 2018. All photos submitted will be at this location. Click on a photo and then click the “like” button. Each “like” will count as a single vote. While in the “Great Pumpkin Carving Contest” Photo Album a person can “like” more than one photo. Note: Facebook will not allow for a person to “like” the same photo more than once. There is no restriction on how many photos a person can “like” in the “Great Pumpkin Carving Contest” Photo Album. There is no restriction on who may vote for (“like”) a photo entry. If they choose to do so, a person can vote for multiple photo entries. Voting will take place between Friday, October 19, 2018 and Tuesday, October 30, 2018. Prizes will be awarded to the top entry with the most votes. Prize will consist of $150 in gift certificates to from Fiesta Guadalajara, Rocky’s Auto Sales and CTS. Winning entries will be announced Tuesday, October 31, 2018 on Facebook.com/Wyo4News.com. In case of tie, winning entry will be determined by a panel of independent judges. Decision of the judges is final. All photo entries submitted for the “Great Pumpkin Carving Contest” promotion become the property of Wyo4News. By submitting a photo and entry information in this Wyo4News promotion, participants agree to have his or her name, voice and likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material related to the “Great Pumpkin Carving Contest” promotion, without further compensation. Contestants must have valid picture ID in order to redeem any prize won. There is no prize substitution. A winner will forfeit any prize not claimed within thirty (30) days of winning. If a prize is not claimed, no alternate winner will be selected and the prize will become the property of Wyo4News. Winners are responsible for any and all taxes due from the prize won. An IRS form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security number will be issued with any prize won valued at over $600.00. Failure to submit a complete W-9 will result in forfeiture of the prize. Decisions by WyoRadio management with respect to this promotion are final. Wyo4News reserves the right to alter or change the contest rules and/or procedures at any time. Wyo4News, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process. Failure to comply with these rules may result in a contestant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. Employees of Wyo4News and their immediate families or households, it’s licensee, participating sponsors and their employees are not eligible to participate.