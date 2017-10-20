Wyo4News’ Show Us Your “Haunted House” Halloween Decorating Contest

Do you love to decorate for Halloween? Do you think you have some of the best decorations around? Show us and we’ll post it on our Facebook page! AND if your picture get the most LIKES you could win a $100 gift certificate from Coyote Creek Steakhouse!

All you have to do is take a picture of your home with your Halloween decorations (ONLY ONE PICTURE, and the picture must be of YOUR home, not someone else’s home). Then either message that picture to our Facebook page or email it to us wyo4news@wyoming.com, along with your name and, if you’d like, the location of your home (not mandatory to enter). We’ll then post that picture to our Facebook Photo Album “Show Us Your Haunted House” where Facebook users can then vote on their favorite picture by clicking the LIKE button. The picture with the most LIKES will win a $50 gift certificate from Coyote Creek Steakhouse.

Photos can be submitted starting Friday, October 20th through Monday, October 30th and the winner will be announced on Tuesday, October 31st.

“Show Us Your Haunted House” Official Contest Rules

Promotion is open to all persons who are legal US residents, 18 years of age or older. “Show Us Your Haunted House” photo entries can be submitted by messenger on Facebook at Facebook.com/wyo4news or as an email attachment to wyo4news@wyoming.com. PLEASE ONLY ENTER ONE PHOTO. PHOTOS MUST BE YOUR OWN HOUSE. Photos can be submitted to Wyo4News between Friday, October 20, 2017 and noon on Monday, October 30, 2017. Submit photos by messenger to Facebook.com/Wyo4News or email to wyo4news@wyoming.com Wyo4News will inform the public, through announcements on Facebook.com/Wyo4News and for people to vote for their favorite “Show Us Your Haunted House” photo. To vote for a “Show Us Your Haunted House” submitted photo, go to Facebook.com/Wyo4News to find the “Show Us Your Haunted House” Photo Album. All photos submitted will be at this location. Click on a photo and then click the “like” button. Each “like” will count as a single vote. While in the “Show Us Your Haunted House” Photo Album a person can “like” more than one photo. Note: Facebook will not allow for a person to “like” the same photo more than once. There is no restriction on how many photos a person can “like” in the “Show Us Your Haunted House” Photo Album. There is no restriction on who may vote for (“like”) a photo entry. If they choose to do so, a person can vote for multiple photo entries. Voting will take place between Monday, October 20, 2017 and Monday, October 30, 2017. Prize(s) will be awarded to the top entry with the most votes. The Prize is a $50 gift certificate from Coyote Creek Steakhouse. Winning entries will be announced Monday, October 31, 2017 on all Facebook.com/Wyo4News.com. In case of tie, winning entry will be determined by a panel of independent judges. Decision of the judges is final. All photo entries submitted for the “Show Us Your Haunted House” promotion become the property of Wyo4News. By submitting a photo and entry information in this Wyo4News promotion, participants agree to have his or her name, voice and likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material related to the “Show Us Your Haunted House”promotion, without further compensation. Contestants must have valid picture ID in order to redeem any prize won. There is no prize substitution. A winner will forfeit any prize not claimed within thirty (30) days of winning. If a prize is not claimed, no alternate winner will be selected and the prize will become the property of Wyo4News. Winner(s) are responsible for any and all taxes due from the prize won. An IRS form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security number will be issued with any prize won valued at over $600.00. Failure to submit a complete W-9 will result in forfeiture of the prize. Decisions by Wyo4News management with respect to this promotion are final. Wyo4News, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process. Failure to comply with these rules may result in a contestant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. Wyo4News reserves the right to alter or change the contest rules and/or procedures at any time. Employees of Wyo4News and their immediate families or households, it’s licensee, participating sponsors and their employees are not eligible to participate.