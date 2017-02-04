5 Questions With… Dwayne Crawford of Royal Bliss

Ahead of their show tonight at the Saddle Lite Saloon we asked Dwayne Crawford, the bassist for Royal Bliss, to be apart of our new series “5 Questions With…”. Here it goes.

Wyo4News: How long has Royal Bliss been together?

Dwayne: “Forever! 19 years, I think?”

Which artist has most influenced you?

Dwayne: “Les Claypool from Primus was one of the reasons I chose to play bass, but Tim, from Rage Against The Machine, made me want to be a better player.”

Which city/town is your favorite place to play?

Dwayne: “I absolutely love Seattle. Boston is one of my favorites too.”

Describe Royal Bliss in one word.

Dwayne: “Relentless.”

If you could have a superpower what would it be?

Dwayne: “I would want to fly. Airlines have gotten out of hand, so that would be pretty cool.”

Check out Royal Bliss tonight, Saturday, February 4th at the Saddle Lite Saloon on Elk Street in Rock Springs. The opening act is the Wayne Hoskins Band. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. The Wayne Hoskins band will start at 9 pm with Royal Bliss taking the stage around 10:30 pm. Click here for more information.

