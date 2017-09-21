5th Annual Mikey Thorpe Memorial Ride For Life This Saturday

The 5th Annual Mikey Thorpe Memorial Ride For Life is set for Saturday, September 23rd. This annual event raises money for helping to make wishes come true for Wyoming’s terminally ill children.

This year’s event will feature an Adult Poker Run, a Children’s Bicycle Poker Run, and a car, truck, and motorcycle show.

The Adult Poker Run begins with registration at 8 a.m. at the American Legion, 551 Broadway. Kick stands are up at 10 a.m., and the last card is at 4:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per hand, and all vehicles are welcome.

The 2nd Annual Children’s Bicycle Poker Run begins with registration at 9:30 a.m. at Veteran’s Park with kick stands up at 11 a.m., and last card at 1 p.m. The ride will be escorted by the Rock Springs Police Department. All participants must wear helmets. Cost for the Children’s Poker Run is $5 per hand with prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.

The Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show registration begins at 10 a.m. with check-in at the American Legion. There is a $10 automobile entrance fee. The Car Show begins at 11 a.m. on South Main and goes until 4 p.m. The Car Show is sponsored by Brower Brothers Nissan.

In addition, the Mikey Thorpe Memorial Ride For Life features a 50/50 raffle, a limited edition his and her hand gun raffle, live action at 5 p.m., entertainment at 7 p.m., and a live DJ.