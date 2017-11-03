Latest

5th Annual Muley Fanatic Foundation Cowboy Christmas Ball December 9th

November 3, 2017

The Southwest Wyoming chapter of the Muley Fanatic Foundation is hosting their 5th Annual Cowboy Christmas ball on December 9th at the Pavillion in Green River.

Doors open at 4:00 pm with dinner at 6:30 pm.

The event will include games, raffles, and entertainment to follow dinner. Entertainment will be provided by the American Dueling Pianos.

This is a table event only with 30 total tables. Tables seat eight and cost $1000, which includes the price of dinner, entertainment and a gift.

For more information contact the Muley Fanatic Foundation at 307-875-3133.

The Cowboy Christmas Ball is proudly sponsored by WyoRadio.

McDonald's All Day Breakfast

 

