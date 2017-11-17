9th Annual Bikes and Bears Begins November 18th

Infinity Power and Controls is preparing for their 9th Annual Bikes and Bears event. The event was created to give away brand new bikes and teddy bears to kids for the holiday season. Children ages 0 – 5 can enter to win one of 200 bears. Children ages 6 – 14 can enter to win one of 150 bikes.

Online registration begins on November 18th. Participants can also register at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and Green River Chamber of Commerce starting November 19th, and at Ace Hardware in Rock Springs starting November 17th. The drawing for the bikes and bears will be held on December 17th. Winners will be notified via telephone, the Infinity Power and Controls Facebook page, Wyo4News Facebook page, and WyoRadio Facebook page.

To register online starting November 18th click here.