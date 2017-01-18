The Actors’ Mission presents their latest production, God’s Favorite, by Neil Simon and directed by Darin J. Counts.
God’s Favorite follows successful Long Island businessman Joe Benjamin who is a modern-day ‘Job’ with a demanding wife, ungrateful children and wise-cracking household employees. Just when it seems things couldn’t get any worse, he is visited by Sidney Lipton, a.k.a. A Messenger from God with a mission: test Joe’s faith and report back to “the Boss”. The jokes and Tests of Faith fly fast and furious as Neil Simon spins a contemporary morality tale like no other in this hilarious comedy.
See God’s Favorite this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 pm at the Elk’s Lodge on C Street. A free meal is served one hour prior to performance. Admission is free. Brought to you in part by Sweetwater BOCES.
Be the first to comment on "Actors’ Mission Presents Neil Simon’s “God’s Favorite”"