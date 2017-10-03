Actors’ Mission Starting Off New Season With “Gloria”

The Actor’s Mission’s new season is starting off with a bang this week with their latest production titled Gloria, written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Christina Magagna and Roy O. Hansen.

According to Dramatist Play Services, Gloria is “[a] funny, trenchant, and powerful play [which] follows an ambitious group of editorial assistants at a notorious Manhattan magazine, each of whom hopes for a starry life of letters and a book deal before they turn thirty. But when an ordinary humdrum workday becomes anything but, the stakes for who will get to tell their own story become higher than ever.”

Gloria was a finalist for the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and received additional nominations from the Lucille Lortel Awards, Drama League Awards, Drama Desk Awards and the Outer Critics Cirlce.

Performances will run October 5th and 6th at 7:00 pm and a matinee on October 8th at 2:00 pm. The shows will continue the following week on October 13th and 14th at 7:00 pm with another matinee on October 15th at 2:00 pm.

Admission is free and a complimentary meal will be served one hour prior to each performance. All performances take place at the Elks Lodge, 307 C Street in Rock Springs. The show is partially funded by Sweetwater BOCES.