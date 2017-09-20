Author Of Mystery Novel Set In Sweetwater County To Visit White Mountain Library Tonight

As announced in a press release from the Sweetwater County Library System, author J.L. Doucette’s (pictured) mystery novel Last Seen is based in Sweetwater County. And, as a fitting tribute to her book’s setting, Doucette will be visiting Rock Springs to talk about her book.

Doucette, who lives in Rhode Island, but spent many years in Wyoming, will present her program “How Wyoming Became My Muse” at 6:30 p.m. tonight at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive in Rock Springs.

Doucette earned her doctorate in counseling psychology from Boston University and has a private practice in Providence. She working on her second novel, On a Quiet Street, which also features Dr. Pepper Hunt.

Here’s a SW Press’s synopsis of Last Seen:

Psychologist and police consultant Dr. Pepper Hunt, struggling to deal with the murder of her husband, leaves the private practice they shared and relocates to Wyoming. There, in the stark landscape of the high desert, there is nothing to remind her of everything she lost and left behind. Then her new patient, Kimi Benally, goes missing in a Wyoming blizzard after her last therapy session―making Pepper the last person to see her. She knows the secrets Kimi shared in therapy hold clues to her mysterious disappearance, and she joins forces with Detective Beau Antelope to try to discover what’s happened to her. But as she follows the trail of Kimi’s obsession with the past, Pepper begins to fear the worst for her missing patient ― and her own haunted memories surface.

This program is sponsored by the Sweetwater County Library System. For more information about library programs and services, drop by any Sweetwater County Library System location, visit the libraries online at sweetwaterlibraries.com, or follow the libraries on Facebook at facebook.com/sweetlibraries.