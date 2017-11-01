Avengers Soccer Team Fundraiser This Evening At Taco Time

The Rock Springs High School Lady Avengers Soccer team will be working at Taco Time this evening in both Rock Springs restaurant locations to raise funds to help their team play in the Las Vegas Thanksgiving Classic 2017 on November 24th – 26th.

The team members will be working behind the counter from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm tonight and part of the proceeds from sales made during those hours will be donated to the Avengers.

Click here to find more information on their Facebook event page.