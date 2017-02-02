Calendar of Events: February 2, 2017

To submit an event to the weekly events calendar, email the details wyo4news@wyoming.com. Submissions can include public events, civic meetings, or non-profit events. Events will be added to the calendar at the discretion of Wyo4News.
Thursday, February 2nd
- “Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS
Friday, February 3rd
- “Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS
Saturday, February 4th
- American Legion Family Chili Cook-off, 2:00 pm, old American Legion Post, Broadway, RS
- Royal Bliss at Saddle Light Saloon, 6:00 pm, Elk Street, RS
- “Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS
Sunday, February 5th
- Super Bowl LI
- “Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS
Monday, February 6th
- “Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS
Tuesday, February 7th
- “Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS
Wednesday, February 8th
- “Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS
- Foreign Film February, “Timbuktu” (French), 7:00 pm, Broadway Theater, RS
Thursday, February 9th
- “Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS
