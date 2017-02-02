Calendar of Events: February 2, 2017

To submit an event to the weekly events calendar, email the details wyo4news@wyoming.com. Submissions can include public events, civic meetings, or non-profit events. Events will be added to the calendar at the discretion of Wyo4News.

Thursday, February 2nd

“Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS

Friday, February 3rd

“Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS

Saturday, February 4th

American Legion Family Chili Cook-off, 2:00 pm, old American Legion Post, Broadway, RS

Royal Bliss at Saddle Light Saloon, 6:00 pm, Elk Street, RS

“Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS

Sunday, February 5th

Super Bowl LI

“Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS

Monday, February 6th

“Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS

Tuesday, February 7th

“Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS

Wednesday, February 8th

“Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS

Foreign Film February, “Timbuktu” (French), 7:00 pm, Broadway Theater, RS

Thursday, February 9th

“Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS