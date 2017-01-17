Calendar of Events: January 17, 2017

To submit an event to the weekly events calendar, email the details wyo4news@wyoming.com. Submissions can include public events, civic meetings, or non-profit events. Events will be added to the calendar at the discretion of Wyo4News.
Tuesday, January 17th
Wednesday, January 18th
Thursday, January 19th
- Actors’ Mission “God’s Favorite”, 7:00 pm, Elk’s Lodge on C Street, RS
Friday, January 20th
- Actors’ Mission “God’s Favorite”, 7:00 pm, Elk’s Lodge on C Street, RS
Saturday, January 21st
- Actors’ Mission “God’s Favorite”, 7:00 pm, Elk’s Lodge on C Street, RS
- Kari’s Access Awards 4th Annual Wine & Beer Tasting, 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Holiday Inn Ballroom, RS
Sunday, January 22nd
Monday, January 23rd
- 2017 High School Blood Drive, 11:00 am – 6:00 pm, Bunning Freight Station, RS
Tuesday, January 24th
- 2017 High School Blood Drive, 11:00 am – 6:00 pm, Recreation Center, GR
