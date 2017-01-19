Calendar of Events: January 19, 2017

To submit an event to the weekly events calendar, email the details wyo4news@wyoming.com. Submissions can include public events, civic meetings, or non-profit events. Events will be added to the calendar at the discretion of Wyo4News.
Thursday, January 19th
- Actors’ Mission “God’s Favorite”, 7:00 pm, Elk’s Lodge on C Street, RS
- “Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS
Friday, January 20th
- Actors’ Mission “God’s Favorite”, 7:00 pm, Elk’s Lodge on C Street, RS
- “Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS
Saturday, January 21st
- Actors’ Mission “God’s Favorite”, 7:00 pm, Elk’s Lodge on C Street, RS
- Kari’s Access Awards 4th Annual Wine & Beer Tasting, 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Holiday Inn Ballroom, RS
- “Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS
Sunday, January 22nd
- Women of Wyoming Walk, 1:30 pm, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County parking lot, RS
- “Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS
Monday, January 23rd
- 2017 High School Blood Drive, 11:00 am – 6:00 pm, Bunning Freight Station, RS
- “Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS
Tuesday, January 24th
- 2017 High School Blood Drive, 11:00 am – 6:00 pm, Recreation Center, GR
- “Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS
Wednesday, January 25th
- RSHS Student Blood Drive, 9:00 am to 3:30 pm, RSHS
- “Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS
Thursday, January 26th
- GRHS Student Blood Drive, 9:00 am to 3:30 pm, GRHS
- “Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” Gallery Talk/Discussion, 12:30 p.m. at WWCC Art Gallery, RS
- Live in the Lobby with Zam Trip, 7:00 pm, Broadway Theater, RS
- GRHS vs RSHS basketball game/Blood Drive winner announcement, 5:30 pm, GRHS
