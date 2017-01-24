Calendar of Events: January 24, 2017

To submit an event to the weekly events calendar, email the details wyo4news@wyoming.com. Submissions can include public events, civic meetings, or non-profit events. Events will be added to the calendar at the discretion of Wyo4News.

Tuesday, January 24th

2017 High School Blood Drive, 11:00 am – 6:00 pm, Recreation Center, GR

“Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS

Wednesday, January 25th

RSHS Student Blood Drive, 9:00 am to 3:30 pm, RSHS

“Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS

Thursday, January 26th

GRHS Student Blood Drive, 9:00 am to 3:30 pm, GRHS

“Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” Gallery Talk/Discussion, 12:30 p.m. at WWCC Art Gallery, RS

Live in the Lobby with Zam Trip, 7:00 pm, Broadway Theater, RS

GRHS vs RSHS basketball game/Blood Drive winner announcement, 5:30 pm, GRHS

Friday, January 27th

Actors’ Mission “God’s Favorite”, 7:00 pm, Elk’s Lodge on C Street, RS

“Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS

Bitter Sweet Bombshells Want YOU recruitment event, 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Room 1309, WWCC, RS

Saturday, January 28th

Actors’ Mission “God’s Favorite”, 7:00 pm, Elk’s Lodge on C Street, RS

WWCC Theater “Journey”, 7:30 pm, WWCC Theater, RS

“Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS

Sunday, January 29th

Actors’ Mission “God’s Favorite”, 2:00 pm, Elk’s Lodge on C Street, RS

“Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS

Monday, January 30th

“Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS

Tuesday, January 31st

“Warhol: The Photographic Legacy,” at WWCC Art Gallery, RS