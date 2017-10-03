Candlelight Vigil To Honor Victims Of Las Vegas Shooting

Local residents are holding a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas. The vigil will take place Wednesday, October 4th at 7:30 pm in Bunning Park in Rock Springs.

According to the Facebook event page, residents are encouraged to bring their own candles, but additional candles will be available for those who are unable to supply their own. It is also recommended that tapered candles be used along with a styrofoam cup to catch any candle wax.

For more information visit the Facebook event page here.