Child Development Center Hosting Fundraiser at GRHS Basketball Game

The Child Development Center in Green River is hosting a fundraiser during the Green River High School girls basketball game against Jackson and the 1st quarter of the boys game on January 20th.

The CDC will be selling tickets to win VIP seating for the 2nd, 3rd and 4th quarters of GRHS vs. Jackson game. The winner will also receive a pizza and drinks to enjoy from their front row seats. Tickets will cost $1.00 or an “arms length” for $20.00. Tickets may be purchased during the girls game, before the game and during the 1st quarter. The winner will be announced between the 1st and 2nd quarters.

The CDC will also be preview baskets they are raffling off on January 21st. Tickets for the baskets may be purchased at the game through the 3rd quarter of the boys game or at the CDC Career Day on January 21st from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Sweetwater Events Complex.