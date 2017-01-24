“Coins For Kara” Fundraiser At Sage Elementary School

Students and staff at Sage Elementary School in Rock Springs are asking for the community’s help in raising funds one of their own. “Coins for Kara” is a coin drive to help local mom, Kara Hauser, in her fight against breast cancer.

Kara is a former Sage teacher and has four children attending schools in Sweetwater County School District #1, including Sage Elementary.

Each class room has a jars where coins can be deposited, as well as a donation jar at the front desk for any community members wanting to donate.

For more information contact Sage Elementary School’s PTO President, Natalie at 307-871-2536