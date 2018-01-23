Comedian Kenny Ahern Performing At Broadway Theater This Friday

The Broadway Theater presents Kenny Ahern “To Laugh Is To Live” Friday, January 26th at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at broadwayrs.com, the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office or the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

From Kenny Ahern’s website:

Touring the planet for over two decades, Kenny Ahern has steadily built his reputation as a world-class family entertainer. He is equally at home in the theater as he is frolicking on stage at fairs and edu-taining at schools. It all started in 1983, when a college professor suggested that Kenny audition for Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, and write a research paper about the experience. That was 25 years and thousands of performances ago.

Kenny has taken master classes in physical comedy with Broadway star and Tony Award recipient, Bill Irwin and Yale School of Drama faculty head Christopher Bayes. He studied with Pavel Groditsky of The Soviet National School for the Circus and Variety Arts (movement workshop) and trained at Ringling Brothers & Barnum and Bailey Clown College—receiving a BFA (Bachelor in Fun Arts). Kenny has learned from thousands of the best directors in comedy throughout the world … his audiences.



An accomplished educator, Kenny has been a faculty member with Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College, The University of Wisconsin—La Crosse’s Clown Camp®. He has guest lectured for the the drama departments of The University of Virginia and The DePaul University, and presented workshops for The University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater B.F.A. Actor Training Program. A Few Performances of Note: Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus; The China International Children Arts Festival—Taipei, Taiwan; Variete Theatre Festival—Singapore; The 2005 World Expo—Aichi, Japan; The Brooks & Dunn Neon Circus and Wild West Tour; The International Street Performers Vaudeville Festival—Edmonton, Alberta; The Disneyland Grand Ballroom Theatre; The Moscow Circus School—Moscow, Russia; The White House; The WI, IA, MN, OH, UT, MO, SC State Fairs.

Don’t miss out on this family friendly event!

For more information check out the Broadway Theater’s website here.

(Paid Advertisement)