Current Area Regional Volleyball Results

Regional Volleyball action is currently underway at various schools throughout the state.
The 4A West Regional Volleyball tournament is currently going on at Rock Springs High School. Here are the current results according to WyoPreps.com.
4A West
(#1 SW) Star Valley 3 (#4 NW) Rock Springs 0 (25-11, 26-24, 26-19)
(#2 NW) Cody 3 (#3 SW) Evanston 2 (20-25, 18-25, 25-17, 25-21, 15-11)
(#2 SW) Green River 3 (#3 NW) Riverton 1 (26-24, 25-14, 17-25, 26-24)
(#4 SW) Jackson vs. (#1 NW) Kelly Walsh – 4:30pm
Semi-Finals
Star Valley vs. Cody – 6pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
Green River vs. Jackson/Kelly Walsh winner – 7:30pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
3A matches are goin on in Mountain View with area teams doing well.
3A West
(#1 SW) Lyman 3 (#4 NW) Lovell 0 (25-8, 25-10, 25-11)
(#3 SW) Pinedale 3 (#2 NW) Worland 1 (25-22, 25-20, 16-25, 25-11)
(#1 NW) Powell 3 (#4 SW) Big Piney 0 (25-7, 25-7, 25-15)
(#2 SW) Mountain View 3 (#3 NW) Lander 0 (25-23, 25-11, 25-19)
Semi-Finals
Lyman vs. Pinedale- 4pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
Powell vs. Mountain View – 5:30pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
2A and 1A matches are also underway in Lander. Below are the results for both 1A & 2A.
2A West
(#3 SW) Kemmerer 3 (#2 NW) Rocky Mountain 2 (25-22, 25-16, 24-26, 25-27, 15-7)
(#1 SW) Shoshoni 3 (#4 NW) Riverside 0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-16)
(#2 SW) Wind River 3 (#3 NW) Tongue River 0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-22)
(#1 NW) Greybull 3 (#4 SW) Wyoming Indian 0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-17)
Consolation Round
Rocky Mountain vs. Riverside – 4:30pm LOSER OUT!
Tongue River vs. Wyoming Indian – 6pm LOSER OUT!
Semi-Finals
Kemmerer vs. Shoshoni – 4:30pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
Wind River vs. Greybull – 6pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
1A West
(#3 SW) Farson-Eden 3 (#2 NW) Burlington 1 (25-13, 23-25, 25-17, 25-11)
(#1 SW) Cokeville 3 St. Stephens 0 (25-7, 25-9, 25-4)
(#4 SW) Little Snake River 3 (#1 NW) Meeteetse 0 (30-28, 25-16, 25-15)
(#3 NW) Dubois 3 (#2 SW) Saratoga 2 (27-25, 15-25, 25-21, 25-27, 15-13)
Consolation Round
Burlington vs. St. Stephens – 7:30pm LOSER OUT!
Meeteetse vs. Saratoga – 9pm LOSER OUT!
Semi-Finals
Farson-Eden vs. Cokeville – 7:30pm
Little Snake River vs. Dubois – 9pm
Be the first to comment on "Current Area Regional Volleyball Results"