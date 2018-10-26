Current Area Regional Volleyball Results

Regional Volleyball action is currently underway at various schools throughout the state.

The 4A West Regional Volleyball tournament is currently going on at Rock Springs High School. Here are the current results according to WyoPreps.com.

4A West

(#1 SW) Star Valley 3 (#4 NW) Rock Springs 0 (25-11, 26-24, 26-19)

(#2 NW) Cody 3 (#3 SW) Evanston 2 (20-25, 18-25, 25-17, 25-21, 15-11)

(#2 SW) Green River 3 (#3 NW) Riverton 1 (26-24, 25-14, 17-25, 26-24)

(#4 SW) Jackson vs. (#1 NW) Kelly Walsh – 4:30pm

Semi-Finals

Star Valley vs. Cody – 6pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Green River vs. Jackson/Kelly Walsh winner – 7:30pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

3A matches are goin on in Mountain View with area teams doing well.

3A West

(#1 SW) Lyman 3 (#4 NW) Lovell 0 (25-8, 25-10, 25-11)

(#3 SW) Pinedale 3 (#2 NW) Worland 1 (25-22, 25-20, 16-25, 25-11)

(#1 NW) Powell 3 (#4 SW) Big Piney 0 (25-7, 25-7, 25-15)

(#2 SW) Mountain View 3 (#3 NW) Lander 0 (25-23, 25-11, 25-19)

Semi-Finals

Lyman vs. Pinedale- 4pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Powell vs. Mountain View – 5:30pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.



2A and 1A matches are also underway in Lander. Below are the results for both 1A & 2A.

2A West

(#3 SW) Kemmerer 3 (#2 NW) Rocky Mountain 2 (25-22, 25-16, 24-26, 25-27, 15-7)

(#1 SW) Shoshoni 3 (#4 NW) Riverside 0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-16)

(#2 SW) Wind River 3 (#3 NW) Tongue River 0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-22)

(#1 NW) Greybull 3 (#4 SW) Wyoming Indian 0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-17)

Consolation Round

Rocky Mountain vs. Riverside – 4:30pm LOSER OUT!

Tongue River vs. Wyoming Indian – 6pm LOSER OUT!

Semi-Finals

Kemmerer vs. Shoshoni – 4:30pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Wind River vs. Greybull – 6pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

1A West

(#3 SW) Farson-Eden 3 (#2 NW) Burlington 1 (25-13, 23-25, 25-17, 25-11)

(#1 SW) Cokeville 3 St. Stephens 0 (25-7, 25-9, 25-4)

(#4 SW) Little Snake River 3 (#1 NW) Meeteetse 0 (30-28, 25-16, 25-15)

(#3 NW) Dubois 3 (#2 SW) Saratoga 2 (27-25, 15-25, 25-21, 25-27, 15-13)

Consolation Round

Burlington vs. St. Stephens – 7:30pm LOSER OUT!

Meeteetse vs. Saratoga – 9pm LOSER OUT!

Semi-Finals

Farson-Eden vs. Cokeville – 7:30pm

Little Snake River vs. Dubois – 9pm