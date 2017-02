The “Cut-A-Rug For Seth” fundraiser is set for Friday, February 17th at the Rock Springs High School Auxiliary Gym starting at 8:00 pm.

Seth, who is a senior at RSHS, was recently diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. This fundraiser is to help raise money for Seth’s medical expenses and other costs.

The event is open to the public. Tickets are $5 at the door. Snacks will be provided.