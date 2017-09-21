Free Computer Science Event This Saturday, Open To Kids Of All Ages

Kids in Sweetwater County are invited to attend a free computer science event on Saturday, September 23rd.

“Do You Want To Think Like A Computer Scientist?” runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on September 23rd at the Sweetwater Events Complex. The event is free to kids of all ages.

The event will feature free 20-minute computer science rotating sessions including:

Google Cardboards

Computer Science Unplugged

Makey Makeys

Code.org

Drones

Bloxels

Food Stations

More!

The school with the highest attendance at the event will win $1000, and the school with the most teacher participation will win $1,000.

The event is sponsored by Google and Sweetwater BOCES in partnership with both school districts and WWCC.