Free Computer Science Event This Saturday, Open To Kids Of All Ages

Kids in Sweetwater County are invited to attend a free computer science event on Saturday, September 23rd.
“Do You Want To Think Like A Computer Scientist?” runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on September 23rd at the Sweetwater Events Complex. The event is free to kids of all ages.
The event will feature free 20-minute computer science rotating sessions including:
- Google Cardboards
- Computer Science Unplugged
- Makey Makeys
- Code.org
- Drones
- Bloxels
- Food Stations
- More!
The school with the highest attendance at the event will win $1000, and the school with the most teacher participation will win $1,000.
The event is sponsored by Google and Sweetwater BOCES in partnership with both school districts and WWCC.
