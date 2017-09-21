Free Concert Friday Night At The Broadway Theater

The Broadway Theater, along with the Piatigorsky Foundation, Wyoming Arts Council, and City of Rock Springs presents a classical and piano and voice concert tomorrow night at the Broadway Theater.

The performace will feature soprano singer Katharine Dain and pianist Jeffrey Grossman. The free concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm and is a “one-hour, intimate and enchanting concert featuring two fine artists. Through their musical performance and comprehensive commentaries, you will gain an unparalleled understanding of the classical music pieces and composers.”

Attendees are invited to meet the artists following the concert.

American soprano KATHARINE DAIN, acclaimed for “thrilling,” “heart-piercing” performances (Irish Times), has sung with the Netherlands Opera (Claude Vivier Kopernikus), Sinfonia Teatro Comunale di Bologna under Roberto Abbado, Südwestradiofunkorchester Freiburg & Baden-Baden under Ingo Metzmacher, Asko|Schönberg Ensemble under Reinbert de Leeuw, Nieuw Ensemble under Ed Spanjaard, and with orchestras and opera companies throughout Europe and the United States. Opera roles include Donizetti’s Lucia and Mozart’s Donna Anna and Fiordiligi; 2018 will see her role debut as Konstanze in five French opera houses. She has appeared at New York’s Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Vienna’s Musikverein and Konzerthaus, Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw, Paris Philharmonie, and at festivals including Aldeburgh Music, West Cork Chamber Music Festival, Holland Festival, and the Ravinia Festival. Ms. Dain was educated at Harvard University (Boston), the Guildhall School of Music and Drama (London), and Mannes College of Music (New York). She currently lives in the Netherlands. www.katharinedain.com

Keyboardist and conductor JEFFREY GROSSMAN specializes in vital, engaging performances of music of the past, through processes that are intensely collaborative and historically informed. This season, Jeffrey directs from the harpsichord and organ concerts with the acclaimed baroque ensemble The Sebastians and returns to the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra as featured harpsichord soloist in Bach’s Brandenburg Concerti. In addition to serving as artistic director of The Sebastians, Jeffrey also performs this year with TENET, The Green Mountain Project, Chamber Music Northwest, Quodlibet, New York Baroque Incorporated, and the Bach Players of Holy Trinity. Jeffrey can be heard on the Avie, Gothic, Naxos, Albany, Soundspells, Métier, and MSR Classics record labels. A native of Detroit, Michigan, he holds degrees from Harvard, Juilliard, and Carnegie Mellon University. He currently resides in New York City. www.jeffreygrossman.com

About The Piatigorsky Foundation : Evan Drachman established The Piatigorsky Foundation in 1990 in honor of his grandfather Gregor Piatigorsky. Piatigorsky deeply believed in the healing and inspiration power of classical music. He once said, “Music makes life better. Music is a necessity. It is rich. It is imaginative. It is magnificent. And it is for everyone.” The Piatigorsky Foundation is committed to carrying on Piatigorsky’s mission by evoking cultural curiosity through educational and accessible live performances.