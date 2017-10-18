GR Chamber & Hole In The Wall Gang Hosting Pumpkin Carving Contest

The Green River Chamber of Commerce and the Hole In The Wall Gang have joined together for a pumpkin carving contest starting next.

Participants are encouraged to carve their own pumpkins and submit their entries by dropping the pumpkins off starting October 23rd. All entries will be judged by the Hole In The Wall Gang the evening of October 26th and winners will be be contacted shortly after.

There will be two pumkpin carving categories: Business and Community Individuals. The top two pumpkins from each category will win Chamber gift certificates.

The pumpkins will be displayed at the Green River Chamber until Monday, October 30th. Pumpkins must be real.