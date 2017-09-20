GRHS Celebrates Homecoming Next Week

Green River High School is celebrating their homecoming week starting Monday, September 25th. The theme this year is “Rollin’ in with the Decades” and the Wolves football team will take on the Evanston Red Devils on Friday, September 29th. Listed below is full schudele of events:
Theme: “Rollin’ with in the Decades”
Monday, September 25th:
- Spirit Day: 90’s grunge
- Wolves Jam, Community Event in The Harley Davidson Parking Lot 7:00pm
- Announce Homecoming Royalty
- Celebrate WOLVES pride with the community
- Carnival fun for kids too
Tuesday, September 26th:
- Spirit Day: 80’s
- Dodgeball @ 7:00 In the GRHS Gym, (6th grade and up)
- $30 per team of 6
Wednesday, September 27
- Spirit Day: 70’s
- PARADE (Community Floats Welcome)
- Parade starts at 4:00pm
- We will start behind Lincoln and run down Shoshone and Uinta, and end in the Ace parking lot
- Bonfire @ 7:30 at GRHS Parking lot
Thursday, September 28th:
- Spirit Day: 60’s
- NO ACTIVITY PLANNED
Friday, September 29th: GAME DAY
- Spirit Day: School Spirit
- The Green River WOLVES vs. Evanston Red Devils
- WOLVES Arena kick off at 7pm
Saturday, September 30th: Dance
- Announce Royalty at the Volleyball Game at 2
- Dance in the GRHS Commons 8-11pm
- Coronation will be held at at 9:30pm
