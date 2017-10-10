GRHS Theater Department Presents “The Woman In Black”

The Green River High School Performing Arts Department is starting off their 2017-2018 season with the mystery/thriller The Woman In Black, written by Stephen Mallatratt and based on the book by Susan Hill.

Here’s the synopsis of the play from publishing company Samuel French:

The framework of this spine tingler is unusual: a lawyer hires an actor to tutor him in recounting to family and friends a story that has long troubled him concerning events that transpired when he attended the funeral of an elderly recluse. There he caught sight of the woman in black, the mere mention of whom terrifies the locals, for she is a specter who haunts the neighborhood where her illegitimate child was accidentally killed. Anyone who sees her dies! The lawyer has invited some friends to watch as he and the actor recreate the events of that dark and stormy night. A classic of the genre.

Performance dates for The Woman In Black are October 17th, 18th and 19th at the Green River High School Theater. Curtain time is 7:00 pm.

Tickets are available online now at ShowTix4U.com.

Participants are cautioned that the show may not be suitable for children under 10 years of age and parental suggestion is advised.