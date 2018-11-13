Guns vs Hoses Basketball Game Set For December 14th

The Rock Springs Police Protection Association and the Rock Springs International Association of Fire Fighters recently announced the 4th Annual Guns vs Hoses Basketball Game to be played at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 14th in the Western Wyoming Community College Rushmore Gym.

The game is free to the public. However, it is requested that those in attendance bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.

This year’s game will feature one $5,000 and five $1,000 giveaways at halftime. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and concessions.

Tickets for the giveaways are still available by contacting a member of the RSPD or RSFD and are $100 each.

For more information contact Seth at 307-389-7726.

Proceeds from the event will go back to the community in the form of donations.