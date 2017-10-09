Latest

Halloween Events Calendar For Sweetwater County

TOPICS:

October 9, 2017

pumpkin halloween

Listed below are Halloween events happening in Sweetwater County (Some events may charge an admission fee. Contact organization for more details):

RSHS Theater’s “Zombie Apocalypse Escape Room”
Running now through October 21st (by appointment only)
3:00 pm – ?


October 11th – 31st

  • Union Congregational United Church of Christ’s “Pumpkin Patch”
    350 Mansface Street, GR
    Monday-Saturday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
    Sunday 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Saturday, October 14th

Tuesday, October 17th

  • GRHS Theater’s “The Woman In Black”
    Green River High School Theater
    7:00 pm

Wednesday, October 18th

  • GRHS Theater’s “The Woman In Black”
    Green River High School Theater
    7:00 pm

Thursday, October 19th

  • GRHS Theater’s “The Woman In Black”
    Green River High School Theater
    7:00 pm

Friday, October 20th

Saturday, October 21st

Thursday, October 26th

Friday, October 27th

Saturday, October 28th

Monday, October 30th

Tuesday, October 31st

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Halloween Events Calendar For Sweetwater County"

Leave a Reply