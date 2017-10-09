Halloween Events Calendar For Sweetwater County

Listed below are Halloween events happening in Sweetwater County (Some events may charge an admission fee. Contact organization for more details):
RSHS Theater’s “Zombie Apocalypse Escape Room”
Running now through October 21st (by appointment only)
3:00 pm – ?
October 11th – 31st
- Union Congregational United Church of Christ’s “Pumpkin Patch”
350 Mansface Street, GR
Monday-Saturday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Sunday 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Saturday, October 14th
- Green River Urban Renewal Agency’s “Trunk or Treat”
Clock Tower Plaza and East Flaming Gorge Way, GR
11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Tuesday, October 17th
- GRHS Theater’s “The Woman In Black”
Green River High School Theater
7:00 pm
Wednesday, October 18th
- GRHS Theater’s “The Woman In Black”
Green River High School Theater
7:00 pm
Thursday, October 19th
- GRHS Theater’s “The Woman In Black”
Green River High School Theater
7:00 pm
Friday, October 20th
- Young At Heart’s “4th Annual Halloween Carnival”
Sweetwater Events Complex
6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Saturday, October 21st
- Downtown Rock Spring’s “Witches Day Out”
Downtown Rock Springs
10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Thursday, October 26th
- Sweetwater County Library’s “Halloween Party” (5th-8th grades)
Sweetwater County Library-Green River
3:30 – 4:30 pm
- RSHS Theater’s “Town of the Living Dead” Haunted House
Rock Springs High School Theater, RS
6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Friday, October 27th
- RSHS Theater’s “Town of the Living Dead” Haunted House
Rock Springs High School Theater, RS
6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Saturday, October 28th
- Sweetwater County Library’s “Halloween Carnival”
White Mountain Library, RS
1:00 – 3:00 pm
- Downtown Rock Spring’s “Halloween Stroll”
Downtown Rock Springs
11:00 am – 2:00 pm
- RSHS Theater’s “Town of the Living Dead” Haunted House
Rock Springs High School Theater, RS
6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Monday, October 30th
- RSHS Theater’s “Town of the Living Dead” Haunted House
Rock Springs High School Theater, RS
6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Tuesday, October 31st
- RSHS Theater’s “Town of the Living Dead” Haunted House
Rock Springs High School Theater, RS
6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
