Halloween Events Calendar For Sweetwater County

Listed below are Halloween events happening in Sweetwater County (Some events may charge an admission fee. Contact organization for more details):

RSHS Theater’s “Zombie Apocalypse Escape Room”

Running now through October 21st (by appointment only)

3:00 pm – ?



October 11th – 31st

Union Congregational United Church of Christ’s “Pumpkin Patch”

350 Mansface Street, GR

Monday-Saturday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sunday 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Saturday, October 14th

Green River Urban Renewal Agency’s “Trunk or Treat”

Clock Tower Plaza and East Flaming Gorge Way, GR

11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Tuesday, October 17th

GRHS Theater’s “The Woman In Black”

Green River High School Theater

7:00 pm

Wednesday, October 18th

GRHS Theater’s “The Woman In Black”

Green River High School Theater

7:00 pm

Thursday, October 19th

GRHS Theater’s “The Woman In Black”

Green River High School Theater

7:00 pm

Friday, October 20th

Young At Heart’s “4th Annual Halloween Carnival”

Sweetwater Events Complex

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Saturday, October 21st

Downtown Rock Spring’s “Witches Day Out”

Downtown Rock Springs

10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Thursday, October 26th

Friday, October 27th

RSHS Theater’s “Town of the Living Dead” Haunted House

Rock Springs High School Theater, RS

6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Saturday, October 28th

Monday, October 30th

RSHS Theater’s “Town of the Living Dead” Haunted House

Rock Springs High School Theater, RS

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Tuesday, October 31st

RSHS Theater’s “Town of the Living Dead” Haunted House

Rock Springs High School Theater, RS

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

