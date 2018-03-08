Holy Thursday Downtown Pilgrimage set for March 29

Rock Springs, WY – Downtown Rock Springs will be turned into a religious pilgrimage site on Holy Thursday, March 29. Occasionally called Maundy Thursday in some church denominations, Holy Thursday is the day before Good Friday and is three days before Easter, and it is commemorated by many different Christian groups as the day of the Last Supper of Jesus Christ and his Apostles.

The Holy Thursday Downtown Pilgrimage is scheduled to begin at 12 noon at Railroad Park on South Main Street in Rock Springs, near the yellow caboose, and is expected to last under an hour. Pastors from different area churches will process with pilgrimage participants from various denominations to different downtown sites, including the police station and Rock Springs City Hall, to provide a brief Scripture reading, a brief prayer, and a short reflection lasting a few minutes at each stop. Police will assist participants to safely cross streets, as there will be no blocking off city streets for the pilgrimage event. The event is expected to be bilingual at some of the stops.

“We are hoping for a good turnout of pilgrimage participants from different denominations representing the Rock Springs faith community,” said Chad Banks, head of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency. “The event is open to people of all faiths or no particular faith,” Banks added. The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is helping to promote the downtown pilgrimage march. This is the second annual event.

Banks expressed appreciation for the clergy who have agreed to participate. Pastors of over 30 local churches were invited, and several have expressed interest in helping to give brief reflections at the stopping sites. The entire event is designed so that people on their noon breaks from work can attend, along with others who have the day free.

Rock Springs Main Street/URA Arts & Culture volunteer committee member Paul Murray has done much of the legwork in getting the second annual Holy Thursday Downtown Pilgrimage off the ground.

“We expect the event to be highly successful in this second year,” Murray said. “The Holy Thursday Downtown Pilgrimage is a simple, reflective way to begin the holiest weekend on the Christian calendar. Participating pastors and pilgrims walking to the different sites will have a reflective, simple opportunity to think about how the Scriptures relate to everyday life in downtown Rock Springs. This is not intended to be a big Billy Graham-type production, taking a lot of time and preparation on anyone’s part. It’s meant to be a simple reflection service at each stop which will give participants a better understanding of the interconnectedness between Scripture and Rock Springs,” Murray added.

Further information about the Holy Thursday Downtown Pilgrimage is available by contacting the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 352-1434.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com