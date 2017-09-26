Hungarian Artist’s Textile Work Displayed at WWCC

ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College brings a world renowned textile artist to their campus art gallery. Eszter Bornenmisza’s work will be displayed from October 2nd, 2017 through November 17th, 2017.

The Hungarian artist originally pursued a career in mathematics, earning a PhD and working as a researcher for nearly 20 years in Budapest, Hungary. Fascinated by the applied arts throughout her life, in the late 90’s began to work as a quilter, influenced by the modern, experimenting trends of contemporary art.

“As an urban citizen the theme of my work is revolving around ideas that reflect our relations to past and present cultures of the place: the layers of existence. I am interested in imprints of ages in the earth and in our minds, signs and traces and their meanings for us, their personal and social narratives and how the awareness of these affect the way how we think about the future. The motives come from my keen interest in the graphic appearance of old and new maps. With the fragmented, distorted or disintegrated city plans that like labyrinths offer a rich ground for associations, my intention is deepening our understanding and consciousness of urban life and circumstances,” said Bornemisza in her artist statement.

Eszter Bornemisza’s work has been displayed all over the world including, Hungary, The Netherlands, Massachusetts, Portugal, California, Washington D.C., Canada and now Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The exhibit is open and free to the public. Community members are encouraged to stop by and view her unique pieces.