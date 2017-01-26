Kari’s Access Awards Raises $19,000

Kari’s Access Awards hosted their 4th Annual Winter Fundraiser on Saturday January 21st at the Holiday Inn Ballroom and, according to organizers, the event was a huge success. Larry Fusselman with Kari’s Access Awards has reported that the event raised $19,000 with attendance over 300.

Organizers say over $15,000 was raised at last year’s event and was used to provide non-traditional scholarships for students of Sweetwater County School District #1.

ABOUT KARI’S ACCESS AWARDS:

Kari’s Access Awards is an endowment fund started in 2006 in memory of Kari (Kay) Fusselman who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.

The fund gives School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities. Students must meet the requirements of the program based on attendance, grades, and need. You can find out more through the Sweetwater One Public School Foundation.