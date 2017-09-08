Last Home Bout of the Season for Bitter Sweet Bombshells This Saturday

The Bitter Sweet Bombshells roller derby team are hosting their last home bout of the season this Saturday, September 9th at the Rock Springs Rec Center. The ladies will face off against the Portneuf Valley Bruisers out of Pocatello, Idaho.

Doors open at 5:00 pm and the bout starts at 6:00 pm. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Children 12 and under are free with a ticketed adult. Part of the proceeds will benefit Hospice of Sweetwater County.

