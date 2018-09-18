Live in the Lobby Concert Series Returns To The Broadway Theater

According to the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, the Broadway Theater’s popular Live in the Lobby concert series returns in September with a special performance by Jodee Lewis. The lobby concert series is designed to showcase local talent, when possible, and feature some small, traveling bands. The shows are held in the lobby of the Broadway Theater so the setting will be intimate; limited to just 50 tickets. The series is co-sponsored by WyoRadio.

The first show will feature musician Jodee Lewis. The show is set for Thursday, September 27 at 7:00 p.m. Admission is just $5 at the door.

About Jodee Lewis :

As the music coming out of Nashville edges ever closer to the pop genre, it’s up to artists like Jodee Lewis to carry the torch of traditional country.

Though a Chicago native for nearly two decades now, she was raised in Osceola – a town of 800 people in the Missouri Ozarks. Her childhood home was down a secluded dirt track, set amongst 190 acres of woodland, where Dolly Parton, Waylon Jennings and EmmyLou Harris were fixtures on the radio. Her granddad, himself a guitarist in a band, also played his part by introducing her to the artists that he loved, such as Earl Scruggs and Lefty Frizzell. These country, honky-tonk and Americana roots still shine through in her own music.

Recently, Lewis has dug ever deeper, incorporating influences like Ray Price and Merle Haggard into her sound. It’s all there on Buzzard’s Bluff, her second album, and the follow-up to her debut, Whiskey Halo. Named after a real bluff near where she grew up, Buzzard’s Bluff is a fitting landscape for Lewis’ songs of searching self-reflection. By looking back on a childhood where minding your own business was prized above all else she hopes to navigate the difficulties of being an adult, wife and parent. Returning to this place has also meant dealing with the tragic loss of her second child, Luke, which has had a very significant effect on her life and music.

Additional concert dates will be released soon.

For more information on the shows or the Broadway Theater, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434. To view the complete schedule of shows at the Broadway Theater, visit BroadwayRS.com