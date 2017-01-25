Live In The Lobby Presents ZamTrip This Thursday in RS

Downtown Rock Spring’s “Live in the Lobby” concert series presents local rock band ZamTrip this Thursday at the Broadway Theater starting at 7:00 pm. Live in the Lobby is partially sponsored by WyoRadio and AAA Insurance/Randall McConell.

treet) or the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce for just $5. Tickets for the full season are also being offered this year, $20 for all 5 shows, and are also available now at both ticket outlets. Subsequent shows include:

Thursday, February 23, 7 p.m. – Mesha

Thursday, March 23, 7 p.m. – Sickamore Treezy

Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m. – Brandi Chubb

Thursday, May 25, 7 p.m. – Nick Gomez Tickets are now available at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office (603 S Main S

Read below for more about ZamTrip:

Hard rock band ZamTrip hails from Rock Springs, Wyoming, and consists of members Kyle Zampedri, Cory Zampedri, Cody Zampedri and Samantha Newman.

These four distinct, young, talented individuals share an unprecedented passion for rock and roll music.

Heavily influenced by bands such as Motley Crue, Halestorm, Royal Bliss, Black Stone Cherry, Black Sabbath, AC/DC, and more, ZamTrip is an energetic band with a signature sound that will leave you wanting more – guaranteed!

ZamTrip has shared the stage with the Grammy Award winning rock band Halestorm. They have also been lucky enough to play with national acts like Royal Bliss and The Silent Comedy. By the end of the 2014 year, ZamTrip performed shows with American Hitmen, October Rage, Ron Keel, Lita Ford, Vince Neil, Blue Oyster Cult, April Wine, Slaughter, Firehouse and a slew of vintage and local acts well worthy of mention. The band released their debut album titled “Harm and Destruction” in May of 2013, and on April 7th of 2014 released two brand new singles – the low, growling “All Your Days Have Ended,” and the highly anticipated local KSIT Rock 99.7 radio hit “Back Seat Love Song.” Both singles are still in regular rotation at several stations.

Kyle Zampedri, the oldest of the three brothers, is the band’s lead guitarist, whose blues-based background gives ZamTrip their raw, unique and uncut sound. Drummer Cory Zampedri has a crushing backbeat that drives the band steadily and precisely through their pumping, energizing live set. Cody Zampedri displays multiple talents, both as a solid, stylistic bassist who tightens up the rhythm section with his hard driving bass lines, and as a vocal backup – and sometimes lead – on many of their songs. Samantha Newman is ZamTrip’s stunning lead vocalist, with her influences ranging from Lzzy Hale and Amy Lee to Pat Benetar – she is the perfect addition to the group, giving the four-piece a fresh blended sound and a gutsy edge that’s crisp, clear and concise.

The band’s sophomore release, titled “King’s Game,” was recorded in April, 2015 with legendary Tom Parham at Hit Track Recording Studios in Cedar City, UT. Hit Track had a comfortable recording atmosphere for Kyle, Cody, Cory and Sam. “We were able to get a lot of work done in a short amount of time,” says Kyle. “Tom was great and is amazing at what he does – he really knows his stuff. He also worked with us by putting his suggestions into each song. It was great to be able to have his knowledge when we hit the studio – we are very pleased with the new album.” ZamTrip powerhoused a nine-song package of sleek, pure, hard rock’n’roll in only two weekends that encompasses their best artistry to date and completely echoes the energy of their live show. “King’s Game” was released on June 19, 2015.

2016 has seen ZamTrip as a more mature regional touring rock band. They have played from Seattle to Minnesota with nationals Saving Abel, Wayland, Stonebreed, Puddle of Mudd, October Rage, American Hitmen and more. The band also hit the studio one more time to record their next single to be released during the holiday season, and they have their sights on a third album release in 2017.

ZamTrip’s main goal is to share their own special brand of rock and roll – the music that runs in their blood – with the rest of the world and their fans.