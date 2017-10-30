McTeacher’s Night For Pilot Butte Elementary

The staff of Pilot Butte Elementary School will be serving the community in a different way during McTeacher’s Night on Wednesday, November 8th.

Between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on November 8th, teachers and staff from Pilot Butte Elementary will be at McDonald’s restaurant located at 1607 Elk Street in Rock Springs performing all the tasks normally conducted by staff at McDonalds. In return 15% of the proceeds from food sold will be donated to Pilot Butte Elementary.

Funds raised will go toward their Positive Behavioral Incentives and Supports program, or PBIS, which works to reward positive behavior in the school.