Meet The Coaches At The Cowboy Joe Club Reception This Tuesday

Here’s your chance to meet some of the University of Wyoming coaches at the Cowboy Joe Club Wyoming Athletics Reception. The event is taking place this Tuesday, April 25th at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs starting at 6:30 pm.

Complimentary appetizers and beverages will be served from Santa Fe Trail and Western Wyoming Beverages.

All Wyoming fans are welcome and the attire is “Cowboy Casual”. Admission is free

The event is sponsored by Infinity Power & Controls.

About Coach Craig Bohl:

The 2016 season marks the third season Craig Bohl will lead the Wyoming Football program as head coach and marks his 14th year as a college head coach. Over the past two years, Bohl has focused on building Cowboy Football for the long term.

Bohl, who was part of building National Championship teams at North Dakota State and Nebraska, was introduced by University of Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman as the new head football coach of the Wyoming Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013. Bohl became the 32nd head football coach in University of Wyoming history. More from the University of Wyoming.

About Allen Edwards:

Allen Edwards was introduced as the 21st head coach of the Cowboy basketball program by University of Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman on March 21, 2016. He had previously served as an assistant under former UW head coach Larry Shyatt the previous five seasons. With 12 appearances in postseason tournaments and 14 conference championships, Edwards has created success during his playing career at Kentucky and as an assistant the past 14 seasons. More from the University of Wyoming.

About Joe Legerski:

Joe Legerski will be entering his 14th season in 2016-17 as the head women’s basketball coach at the University of Wyoming. He was named head coach on May 1, 2003 and became the sixth head coach in Cowgirl history.

During the 2015-16 campaign, the Cowgirls finished with a 13-16 overall record and 6-12 in MW play. His overall record stands at 245-156 while he holds a 120-88 mark in league play. Two individuals were selected for postseason honors. Senior Marquelle Dent was named to the All-Conference and All-Defensive teams for the second straight year while newcomer Marta Gomez was selected to the MW All-Freshmen team. More from the Univeristy of Wyoming.