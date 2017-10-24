Memorial Hospital Foundation Announces Date for 5th Annual Red Tie Gala

ROCK SPRINGS –The Memorial Hospital Foundation’s annual Red Tie Gala event will be held February 3, 2018 at the Sweetwater Events Complex. In honor of the Red Tie theme, the men are encouraged to wear their favorite red tie or shirt and women to strap on their favorite red shoes. Tickets for the fifth annual Red Tie Gala are now available and start at just $55 each.



The doors will open at 5:00 pm for cocktail hour followed by an evening of entertainment including raffles, activities, a silent and live auction, dinner, and dancing.

“Last year’s event had a lot of surprises with on the spot experience donations during the Live Auction. It was really fun for the guests and the donors to be surprised with some great items that weren’t advertised. Thanks to the community’s support through donations, the auctions, and attendance, we raised $121,400 and hope to build on that success,” noted Tiffany Marshall, the Memorial Hospital Foundation Director. “Year over year, I’m more and more impressed at the support we receive from the community and I look forward to seeing everyone enjoying themselves again. We definitely have some surprises in the works to celebrate the Gala’s 5th year.”

All proceeds raised will benefit the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Greatest Needs Fund, an essential fund used to purchase state-of-the-art equipment and assist in providing exceptional patient care. Throughout the night, guests will learn more about the direction of Memorial Hospital and the expanding healthcare available right here in Sweetwater County.

Tickets for the Red Tie Gala may be purchased here:

https://www.biddingforgood.com/auction/communicate/eventtickets.action?auctionId=272323688.

For more information on the event, donation or sponsorship opportunities, or to get involved with the event, contact the Memorial Hospital Foundation by emailing Tiffany Marshall at tmarshall@sweetwatermemorial.com or calling 307.389.1119.