Regional Volleyball Tournaments Begin Tomorrow; View Schedules Here

4A West Regionals @ Rock Springs High School

Friday, October 26

(#4 NW) Rock Springs Tigers vs (#1 SW) Star Valley Braves 12 p.m.

(#3 SW) Evanston Red Devils vs (#2 NW) Cody Broncs 1:30 p.m.

(#3 NW) Riverton Wolverines vs (#2 SW) Green River Wolves 3 p.m.

(#4 SW) Jackson Broncs vs (#1 NW) Kelly-Walsh Trojans 4:30 p.m.

Semi-Finals

Evanston/Cody winner vs Rock Springs/Star Valley winner 6 p.m. Winner qualifies for state

Jackson/Kelly-Walsh winner vs Riverton/Green River winner 7:30 p.m. Winner qualifies for state

Saturday, October 27

Consolation Round

Evanston/Cody loser vs Rock Springs/Star Valley loser 9 a.m. Loser out

Jackson/Kelly-Walsh loser vs Riverton/Green River loser 10:30 a.m. Loser out

9 a.m. winner vs Friday 7:30 p.m. loser 12 p.m. Loser out! Winner qualifies for state

10:30 a.m. winner vs Friday 6 p.m. loser 1:30 p.m. Loser out! Winner qualifies for state

12 p.m. winner vs 1:30 p.m. winner 3 p.m. 3 rd Place

Friday 6 p.m. winner vs Friday 7:30 p.m. winner 4:30 p.m. 1 st Place

3A West at Mountain View:

Friday, October 26

(#4 NW) Lovell Bulldogs vs (#1 SW) Lyman Eagles 10 a.m.

(#3 SW) Pinedale Wranglers vs (#2 NW) Worland Warriors 11:30 a.m.

(#4 SW) Big Piney Punchers vs (#1 NW) Powell Panthers 1 p.m.

(#3 NW) Lander Tigers vs (#2 SW) Mountain View Buffalos 2:30 p.m.

Semi-Finals

Lovell/Lyman winner vs Pinedale/Worland winner 4 p.m. Winner qualifies for state

Big Piney/Powell winner vs Lander/Mountain View winner 5:30 p.m. Winner qualifies for state

Saturday, October 27

Consolation Round

Lovell/Lyman loser vs Pinedale/Worland loser 9 a.m. Loser out

Big Piney/Powell loser vs Lander/Mountain View loser 10:30 a.m. Loser out

9am winner vs Friday 5:30pm loser Noon Loser out! Winner qualifies for state

10:30am winner vs Friday 4pm loser 1:30 p.m. Loser out! Winner qualifies for state

Noon winner vs 1:30pm winner 3 p.m. 3rd Place

Friday 4pm winner vs Friday 5:30pm winner 4:30 p.m. 1st Place

2A West at Lander

Friday, October 26

(#3 SW) Kemmerer Rangers vs (#2 NW) Rocky Mountain Grizzlies 10 a.m.

(#4 NW) Riverside Rebels vs (#1 SW) Shoshoni Wranglers 11:30 a.m.

(#3 NW) Tongue River Eagles vs (#2 SW) Wind River Cougars 10 a.m.

(#4 SW) Wyoming Indian Chiefs vs (#1 NW) Greybull Buffalos 11:30 a.m.

Consolation Round

Kemmerer/Rocky Mountain loser vs Riverside/Shoshoni loser 4:30 p.m. Loser out!

Tongue River/Wind River loser vs Wyoming Indian/Greybull loser 6 p.m. Loser out!

Semi-Finals:

Kemmerer/Rocky Mountain winner vs Riverside/Shoshoni winner 4:30 p.m. Winner qualifies for state

Tongue River/Wind River winner vs Wyoming Indian/Greybull winner 6 p.m. Winner qualifies for state

Saturday, October 27:

TBA vs TBA 9:30 a.m. Loser out! Winner qualifies for state

TBA vs TBA 9:30 a.m. Loser out! Winner qualifies for state

TBA vs TBA 1 p.m. 3rd Place

TBA vs TBA 1 p.m. 1st Place

1A West at Lander

Friday, October 26

(#3 SW) Farson-Eden Pronghorns vs. (#2 NW) Burlington Huskies 1 p.m.

St. Stephens Eagles vs. (#1 SW) Cokeville Panthers 2:30 p.m.

(#4 SW) Little Snake River Rattlers vs. (#1 NW) Meeteetse Longhorns 1 p.m.

(#3 NW) Dubois Rams vs. (#2 SW) Saratoga Panthers 2:30 p.m.

Consolation Round

Farson-Eden/Burlington loser vs. St. Stephens/Cokeville loser – 7:30pm Loser out!

Little Snake River/Meeteetse loser vs. Dubois/Saratoga loser – 9pm Loser out!

Semi-Finals

Farson-Eden/Burlington winner vs. St. Stephens/Cokeville winner 7:30 p.m.

Little Snake River/Meeteetse winner vs. Dubois/Saratoga winner 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 27

TBA vs. TBA – 11 a.m. Loser out! Winner qualifies for state

TBA vs. TBA – 11 a.m. Loser out! Winner qualifies for state

TBA vs. TBA – 2:30 p.m. 3rd Place

TBA vs. TBA – 2:30 p.m. 1st Place