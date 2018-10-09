Rock Springs Tigers Back at Home Friday When They Host Cheyenne East

The 3-4 Rock Springs Tigers Football team will be back at home Friday night for game number eight of the season when they face the 6-1 Cheyenne East Thunderbirds. This will be the Tigers first of two home games after falling to Thunder Basin 50-12 last week in Gillette.

Advertisement

Rock Springs continues to battle for playoff positions with the season winding down to the final three two. The Tigers will be at home for their final two games against Natrona County on October 19th.

The Tigers are lead by Junior Favor Okere who leads the team in All-Purpose Offense, averaging 59.6 yards per game and a total of 417 yards on the season.

Advertisement

Pregame starts at 6:30pm with kickoff set for 7pm. You can listen to the broadcast live with Josh Henderson on Wyoradio’s KMRZ 106.7, or you can stream the game online at 106KMRZ.com. The game will also be broadcast live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wyo4news.