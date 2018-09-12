Rock Springs Tigers to Face Kelly-Walsh Friday for Homecoming 2018

The Rock Springs Tigers Football team will be at home this Friday as they play host to the Kelly-Walsh Trojans for Homecoming 2018.

The Tigers head into Friday’s game coming off a Double Overtime Win last week in Cheyenne against the Cheyenne Central Indians. The Trojans come into Rock Springs coming off a big win over the Cheyenne South Bison.

The Tigers are averaging 155.3 yards per game of total rushing offense with an average of 87.3 yards passing per game.

Junior quarterback Justus Reese averages 70 yards passing per game and sits second on the team in total all-purpose offense with a total of 71.5 yards per game just behind Junior Favor Okere.

Okere leads the team in total rushing yards averaging 80.3 yards per game. Okere has a total all-purpose offense total of 94.3 yards per game.

Game time is set for 6 p.m. with pregame set for 5:30 p.m. Listen to the game live on WyoRadio’s KMRZ 106.7.