The Rock Springs Civic Center Programs is once again bringing the Easter Bunny to Bunning Park on Saturday, April 15th for the annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt.

There are three sessions for the hunt:

Session 1 for ages 8 – 10 at 10:00 am

Session 2 for ages 5 – 7 at 11:00 am

Session 3 for ages 1 – 4 at Noon

The Easter Egg hunt is free and open to the public.