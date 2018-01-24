RS First United Methodist Church Luncheon And Bake Sale

If you’re looking to warm up this weekend the United Methodist Women are holding their “January Thaw” chili and soup luncheon this Saturday, January 27th.

The doors will open at 10:00 am and the event will run until 1:00 pm. The luncheon is being held at the Rock Springs First United Methodist Church located at 1515 Edgar Street (just above the high school).

The event will include a bake sale and is open to the public. Tickets are $8 at the door.

All proceeds benefit the Rock Springs First United Methodist Church.