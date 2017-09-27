RSHS Homecoming Parade Route Details

(Via a press release from the Rock Springs Police Department)

Rock Springs High School will be hosting a Homecoming Parade on Friday 09-29-2017. The planned parade route will start at 4:00 pm and should take around 45 minutes.

The parade will be led by the Rock Springs High School Marching Band and will leave the High School on James Drive and proceed towards 2nd Street. At 2nd Street the route will take the procession down F St across Broadway Ave, and then west on South Main Street. The parade will proceed on South Main Street toward B St, and then back up Broadway towards Rock Springs High School.

Motorists in the area should be aware of a larger than normal number of pedestrians in the area as well as route closures to accommodate the parade floats. While all business are expected to remain open, parking and driving in the area will be affected by the parade.

The route will be shut down around 4:00 pm and traffic should return to normal around 5:00 p.m.