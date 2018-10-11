RSHS to Host 4A West Regional Cross-Country Meet Tomorrow

High School Cross-Country runners from six Wyoming High School’s will make their way into Sweetwater County tomorrow as they race for a Regional Title at the 4A West Regional Cross-Country meet.

Area teams in competition include the Rock Springs Tigers, Green River Wolves and the Evanston Red Devils. Other teams competing include the Natrona County Mustangs, Kelly-Walsh Trojans and the Laramie Plainsmen.

The meet is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at White Mountain Golf Course in Rock Springs.