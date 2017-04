The Rock Springs Police Department is hosting an open house at the police department at 221 C. Street on May 18th from 5-7 p.m. They’re inviting the public to join them as they showcase what they do as the local police department.

Attendees will get the chance to tour the police department, see a demonstration of the bomb robot, a K-9 demo, participate in the CSI fingerprinting and Adaopt-a-Pet program.