“Servin’ Up A Cure” Game Set for Tomorrow in Green River

The Green River Wolves Volleyball team will play host to their cross county rival, the Rock Springs Tigers tomorrow. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Advertisement

The game will be the annual “Servin’ Up A Cure” fundraiser for breast cancer research. Teams will be wearing pink and white jerseys.

Prior to the game eight breast cancer survivors will be honored by members.

Advertisement

Fans are encouraged to wear pink to the game to show their support as well. There will be 50/50 raffle tickets available for purchase with all proceeds going to support breast cancer awareness.