The Child Passenger Safety Program Offers Car Seat Inspections This Saturday

The Child Passenger Safety Program is holding car seat inspections at the Harley Davidson Parking Lot, 44 Unita Drive in Green River on Saturday, September 22nd from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Certified technicians will perform inspections and train parents and caregivers to install and adjust their car seats properly.

“Think of it as a private lesson in the correct use of your car seat,” says Clark Allred, program coordinator.

The training, which is standardized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, was developed due to the increasingly complex issues involved in child passenger safety and that motor vehicle crashes continue to be the leading cause of unintentional injury and death in children. This training is supported by a Federal 402 Highway Safety Grant, Safe Kids Wyoming and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading killer of children under 14. “Under Wyoming law, all children under nine years of age must be restrained in an appropriate car seat — whether in the family car or traveling with friends or relatives,” says Allred. Properly used, a car seat reduces the risk of death by 71 percent for rear-facing infants and 54 percent for forward-facing toddlers; a booster seat reduces the risk of death by 59 percent for children ages 4 to 8.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately 73 percent of all child passenger restraints — more than 80 percent of car seats and about 40 percent of booster seats — are used incorrectly. Here in Wyoming, our misuse rate can range anywhere between 84%-92%. “It’s a parent’s responsibility to make sure a child’s car seat is properly installed and adjusted. We’re here to show you how,” says Allred.

“Funds from the State of Wyoming through Sweetwater County Community Nursing has given us the ability to offer seats to a larger demographic of care givers and parents.” Says Allred. “We have been fortunate to be able to work with Community nursing in an effort to get safe car seats in everyone’s car. There are families and car givers that are unable to afford safe seats; we strongly encourage them to stop by the event, if they qualify, we have free seats for them.” Says Allred.