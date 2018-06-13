The Summer Concert Series Kicks-off Tonight With 3D

The City of Rock Springs Summer Concert Series starts tonight with the sounds of classic rock from local band 3D.

The Summer Concert Series takes place at Bunning Park in Rock Springs. Performances start at 7:00 pm.

All concerts are free to the public and participants are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. Concessions will be available at the event. Please keep in mind that city parks are smoke, alcohol and pet free.

Below is the full concert series line-up: June 13 – 3D (Classic Rock)

June 20 – Wyoming Raised (Country)

June 27 – Wanted (Classic Rock)

July 11 – The EIO Band (Variety, Polka)

July 18 – B#s (Classic Rock)

July 25 – ZamTrip (Classic Rock)

Aug. 8 – Stones Throe (Classic Rock, Blues)

Aug. 15 – Nowhere Fast (Classic Rock)

Aug. 22 – Max-Say-Shun (Variety, Classic Rock, Blues)