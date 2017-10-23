UPDATE: Halloween Events Calendar For Sweetwater County

Listed below are Halloween events happening in Sweetwater County (Some events may charge an admission fee. Contact organization for more details):
October 11th – 31st
- Union Congregational United Church of Christ’s “Pumpkin Patch”
350 Mansface Street, GR
Monday-Saturday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Sunday 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Thursday, October 26th
- Sweetwater County Library’s “Halloween Party” (5th-8th grades)
Sweetwater County Library-Green River
3:30 – 4:30 pm
- RSHS Theater’s “Town of the Living Dead” Haunted House
Rock Springs High School Theater
6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Friday, October 27th
- RSHS Theater’s “Town of the Living Dead” Haunted House
Rock Springs High School Theater
6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
- RS Civic Center’s “Halloween Carnival”
RS Civic Center
6:00 – 9:00 pm
Ages 4 – 12 are welcome
Saturday, October 28th
- Sweetwater County Library’s “Halloween Carnival”
White Mountain Library, RS
1:00 – 3:00 pm
- Downtown Rock Spring’s “Halloween Stroll”
Downtown Rock Springs
11:00 am – 2:00 pm
- Commerce Bank of Wyoming’s “Halloween Trick-or-Treat”
Commerce Bank Centre
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
- RSHS Theater’s “Town of the Living Dead” Haunted House
Rock Springs High School Theater
6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Monday, October 30th
- RSHS Theater’s “Town of the Living Dead” Haunted House
Rock Springs High School Theater
6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Tuesday, October 31st
- RSHS Theater’s “Town of the Living Dead” Haunted House
Rock Springs High School Theater
6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
- Farson-Eden PTO’s Halloween Festival
Eden Valley Community Hall
4:30 pm – ?
- Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s “Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza”
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
