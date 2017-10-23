Latest

UPDATE: Halloween Events Calendar For Sweetwater County

TOPICS:

October 23, 2017

pumpkin halloween

Listed below are Halloween events happening in Sweetwater County (Some events may charge an admission fee. Contact organization for more details):

Loan Stop

 


October 11th – 31st

  • Union Congregational United Church of Christ’s “Pumpkin Patch”
    350 Mansface Street, GR
    Monday-Saturday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
    Sunday 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Thursday, October 26th

 

Friday, October 27th

Saturday, October 28th

Monday, October 30th

Tuesday, October 31st

CTS

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "UPDATE: Halloween Events Calendar For Sweetwater County"

Leave a Reply